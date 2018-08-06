App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D- Street Buzz: PSU banks outperform led by SBI; Marksans Pharma zooms 14%, ICICI Bank jumps 3%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1049 stocks advancing, 725 declining and 307 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1553 stocks advanced, 1148 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Moneycontrol News

The Indian benchmark indices continue to trade on a positive note, up 167 points at 37,723 while the Nifty is up 34 points at 11, 394 in the afternoon trade.

The Nifty PSU bank gained nearly 3 percent led by State Bank of India,  Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, OBC and Union Bank of India.

Metal stocks continues to buzz this Monday afternoon with a gains of 1 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Nalco, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India and Hindalco Industries.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank spiked 3-4 percent while YES Bank added a percent.

The top NSE gainers included Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UPL, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel which added 2-4 percent.

The most active stocks are HDFC AMC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and YES Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Marksans Pharma which zoomed 14 percent followed by Trident, Rattan India, TIME Technoplast and IDFC.

The top BSE losers are Laurus Labs which fell 7 percent followed by Suzlon Energy, PI Industries, Mahindra Life and Shipping Corporation of India.

45 stocks have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade including names like Abbott India, GAIL India, Havells India, GSK Pharma, PAGE Industries, NIIT Tech and Whirlpool among others.

On the other hand, 32 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Gammon India and Lanco Infra among others.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 02:57 pm

