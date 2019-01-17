D-Street Buzz: PSU banks in red led by SBI; M&M rises 1%, Apollo Hospitals at new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices have erased all the morning gains and were trading flat in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 2 points, trading at 10,893 while the Sensex added 4 points and was trading at 36,325.

Nifty PSU Bank was down over 1 percent dragged by State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

Media stocks were also weak dragged by Dish TV, DB Corp, EROS International Media, Jagran Prakashan, Network18, Sun TV and Zee Entertainment.

Selective auto stocks were trading in the green led by Hero Moto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Apollo Tyres, Maruti Suzuki and Motherson Sumi Systems.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Mindtree, Reliance Industries, Jet Airways and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top gainers from NSE included Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, HPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers included YES Bank, State Bank of India, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco Industries and Eicher Motors.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Golden Tobacco, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection and The Western India Plywoods India have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

34 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Igarashi Motors, Jyoti Structures, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SRS and Vivimed Labs among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 720 stocks advancing and 918 declining while 426 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1010 stocks advanced, 1262 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

