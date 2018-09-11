D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gains led by SBI, Andhra Bank; FMCG stocks fall with ITC down 2%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat to negative note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty50 trading at 11,433, down 5 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 5 points at 37,916.

Nifty PSU bank is trading higher by 1 percent led by Allahabad Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India, each adding 1-2 percent. Canara Bank, Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Syndicate Bank are the other gainers.

However, the FMCG space is the biggest drag with loses from ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive and Britannia Industries while United Breweries and Godrej Industries traded in the green.

From the BSE smallcap space, Flexituff International zoomed 10 percent followed by Redington India and Dredging Corporation and Shree Rama Newsprint.

Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and State Bank of India are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and HDFC.

The top losers are ITC, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel and Hero MotoCorp.

The top BSE gainers include Redington India, Pfizer, MMTC, PC Jeweller and Jai Corp.

The top losers include names like Himadri Speciality Chemical, Shankara Building Products, Godrej Consumer Products, JP Associates and ITC.

GSK Pharma, Mahindra CIE, Mindtree, Suven Life Sciences and Albert David among others are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, 48 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like BPCL, Jaiprakash Associates, Snowman Logistics, Sun TV Network and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 873 stocks advancing, 738 declining and 451 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1163 stocks advanced, 952 declined and 115 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.