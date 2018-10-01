D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain with SBI, PNB up 2-4%; Infibeam zooms 18%, Maruti hits new 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to regain some lost ground this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 25 points and is trading at 10,905 while the Sensex is trading lower by 5 points at 36,221.

At 14:15 hrs, the IT index is the outperforming sector up over 2 percent led by Infibeam Avenue which jumped 18 percent followed by KPIT Tech, Infosys, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.

Selective midcap stocks are up this session with gains from Apollo Hospitals, Cholamandalam Investment, Dewan Housing Finance, Dish TV, GMR Infra, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Rural Electrification Corporation and Tata Power among others.

PSU banks are buzzing this afternoon led by IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

From the private banking space, Yes Bank has jumped 6 percent and ICICI Bank is up 2 percent. HDFC Bank gained 1 percent while Axis Bank is down 3 percent.

Oil & gas stocks continues to remain weak with loses from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Reliance Industries.

The top NSE gainers include names like TCS, YES Bank, Hindalco Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC.

The top NSE losers are UltraTech Cement, HPCL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Infosys and Monnet Ispat are few of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 670 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech, 8K Miles Software, Adlabs Entertainment, Allahabad Bank, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Bajaj Corp, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Castrol, Ceat, CESC, Cox & Kings, DCB Bank, Eicher Motors, Equitas Holdings, Eros International, Escorts, Godrej Industries, HCL Infosystems, Hindustan Copper, HUDCO, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Infibeam Avenues, Jet Airways, JK Tyre, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Maruti Suzuki, NBCC, NIIT, Tata Motors, Tata Power and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 478 stocks advancing, 1267 declining and 332 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 735 stocks advanced, 1866 declined and 156 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.