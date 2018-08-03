D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain with PNB up 2%; Indiabulls Housing top gainer, rises 2%; RIL most active

The Indian benchmark indices continues to remain strong this Friday afternoon with the Sensex trading higher by 258 points at 37,423 while the Nifty has jumped 77 points and is trading at 11,322.

The Nifty midcap index is up over 1 percent led by CG Power, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance, Siemens and Tata Global Beverage among others.

PSU banks are also up led by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank and Bank of India.

Nifty pharma has also outperformed and is up over 1 percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharma.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 5 percent followed by Vedanta, Coal India, Yes Bank and Lupin.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like INOX Leisure which zoomed 14 percent followed by GE Shipping, PVR, Torrent Pharma and Rattan India.

Abbott India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, GSK Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Torrent Pharma, NELCO, Page Industries and Whirlpool are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 24 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra and JBF Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1301 stocks advancing, 404 declining and 361 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1697 stocks advanced, 724 declined and 115 remained unchanged.

