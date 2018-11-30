D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by SBI; YES Bank jumps 5%, Dr Reddy's Labs hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 up 50 points, trading at 10,908 while the Sensex gained 164 points at 36,335.

Nifty IT is up 1 percent led by Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Mindtree, Infibeam Avenue, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra.

Nifty Energy is up close to a percent led by GAIL India, HPCL, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Media stocks are also buzzing in this morning session led by EROS International Media, INOX Leisure and Zee Entertainment.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers are Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

FMCG stocks are up with gains from United Spirits, Emami, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Godrej Industries and Britannia Industries.

From the BSE small space, the top gainers are ITI which spiked 6 percent followed by PG Electroplast and BPL while the top losers are Sheela Foam which is down 7 percent followed by Neuland Labs and JP Infratech.

The top midcap gainers are DHFL which jumped 5 percent followed by Oberoi Realty and Adani Transmission.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL India, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Finance.

The top losers included Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, Titan Company and HDFC Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Electrosteel Steels are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

32 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Adlabs Entertainment, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Transformers And Rectifiers, Ujjas Energy and Mcnally Bharat Engineering among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1006 stocks advancing and 499 declining while 534 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 927 stocks advanced, 465 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

