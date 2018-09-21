D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by SBI; YES Bank hits fresh 52-week low, dives 21%

The Indian stock market have turned weak and is trading flat this Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 16 points and is trading at 11,217 while the Sensex is trading higher by 20 points at 37,141.

Nifty PSU bank is outperforming with the index up 1.5 percent led by State Bank of India which jumped close to 3 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing led by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

The midcap index is trading lower by half a percent dragged by Jaiprakash Associates, CG Power, Indraprastha Gas, Jubilant Foodworks and Voltas among others.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank jumped 3.5 percent while ICICI Bank.

YES Bank plunged 21 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shortened Rana Kapoor's term as CEO and Managing Director, thereby hitting fresh 52-week high.

From the BSE smallcap space, Vikas Eco Tech zoomed 20 percent and TD Power jumped 9 percent. The other gainers include Rattan India, Nelcast and Gravita India among others.

The top NSE gainers include names like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IOC, Bharti Infratel and HPCL.

The top NSE losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

The top gainers from BSE are Just Dial, General Insurance Corporation, Axis bank, Jindal Steel & Power and ICICI Bank.

The top losers include names like YES Bank, Godrej Properties, IL&FS Transport, SREI Infra and Sonata Software.

Monnet Ispat, Deepak Nitrite, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro and JSW Steel are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday afternoon.

On the other hand, 90 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bharat Electronics, BGR Energy, Gammon Infra, Jet Airways and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 693 stocks advancing, 1014 declining and 355 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1026 stocks advanced, 1416 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.