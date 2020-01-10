D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by SBI; Infosys rises ahead of Q3 results, metals shine

The Indian stock market is witnessing yet another handsome rally on January 10 tracking global markets, as US-Iran tensions abated and investors looked for domestic cues ahead of corporate earnings. Sensex is up 261.04 points or 0.63 percent at 41713.39 while the Nifty registered fresh record highs up 74.60 points at 12290.50.

Nifty PSU Bank is up over a percent led by gains from State Bank of India which jumped 2 percent followed by Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India.

Metal stocks are also shining with gains from Hindustan Zinc and Coal India which added 3-4 percent each followed by SAIL, Vedanta and Tata Steel.

The IT index is also trading in the green with Infosys up close to 2 percent. It is expected to report more than 1 percent growth in constant currency revenue during the period on a sequential basis and 1.2-1.5 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter as compared to September quarter.

Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech are the other gainers.

From the banking space, Yes Bank shed 2 percent ahead of a board meeting to discuss a capital raise as it looks to stave off the impact of bad loans.

HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank traded in the green.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Coal India, Vedanta, GAIL India, State Bank of India and Tata Steel. The top losers include YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Titan Company and Power Grid.

The most active stocks are Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, YES Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

The stocks which gained the most with respect to volumes include McDowell Holdings, Marathon Nextgen Realty, NRB Bearing, Bhagyanagar India, Ajmera Realty, RAIN Industries and Shakti Pumps among others.

53 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Tata Global Beverages, Minda Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Shree Cements, Balkrishna Industries, Divis Laboratories, Dr. Reddys Lab, HDFC and Inox Leisure.

About 1470 shares have advanced, 635 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has recommended buy on Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1540, target of Rs 1575.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.