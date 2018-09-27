D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by SBI; Indiabulls Real Estate falls 4%, DHFL most active

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty50 is up 26 points and is trading at 11,079 while the Sensex is trading higher by 95 point at 36,637.

At 9:35 hrs, Nifty PSU bank is up close to a percent led by State Bank of India which is up 1 percent followed by Union Bank of India which gained half a percent.

Selective oil & gas stocks are buzzing with GAIL India up 3 percent while Reliance Industries added close to a percent. ONGC is also trading in the green.

The auto index is up half a percent with gains from MRF, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Nifty realty is down 1 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which fell 4 percent followed by Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills and Sobha. On the other hand, Prestige Estates jumped 3.5 percent whole HDIL added 1 percent.

The top NSE gainers include names like UltraTech Cement, GAIL India, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Vedanta.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Indian Oil Corporation, HDFC and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta.

The top BSE gainers include Diligent Media Corporation, Swastika Investment, Pro Fin Capital and Monarch Networth Capital among others.

Deepak Nitrite and Monnet Ispat are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday morning.

On the other hand, 107 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, Castrol India, Edelweiss Financial Services, GTPL Hathway, InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways, KEC International, Karur Vysya Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance and VRL Logistics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 846 stocks advancing, 727 declining and 467 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 897 stocks advanced, 797 declined and 70 remained unchanged.

