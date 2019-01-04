D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by PNB, SBI; Oberoi Realty jumps 2%, ICICI Bank most active

The Indian stock market in this Friday afternoon session has turned positive with the Nifty50 up 22 points, trading at 10,694 while the Sensex shed 77 points and was trading at 35,590.

Nifty PSU Bank was the outperforming sector, up 1.5 percent led by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank.

Real Estate stocks were also buzzing with gains from Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties and DLF.

From the auto space, the top gainers were Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto.

However, Nifty IT continued to underperform dragged by Mindtree, KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

From the BSE Midcap space, the top gainers were Indian Hotels, Max Financials and LIC Housing Finance. The top smallcap gainers were OnMobile Global, PG Electroplast and 5Paisa Capital.

The top gainers from NSE include Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, BPCL, ONGC and Axis Bank while the top losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, IndusInd Bank and HCL Tech.

The most active stocks were Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS and Infosys.

SMS Lifesciences have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

45 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Gateway Distriparks, Rolta India, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 773 stocks advancing and 856 declining while 427 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1104 stocks advanced, 1138 declined and 134 remained unchanged.

