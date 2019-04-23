App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by PNB; Jet Airways spikes 10%, Bata hits new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 892 stocks advanced and 774 declined while 430 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,174 stocks advanced, 1,072 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note with Nifty up 21 points, trading at 11,615, while the Sensex is trading in the green, up 85 points and is trading at 38,730.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, led by Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and State Bank of India.

Zee Entertainment extended gains, up close to 5 percent followed by Zee Media, INOX Leisure, UFO Moviez and Hathway Cable as Nifty Media traded in the green.

Pharma stocks continue to trade in the green led by Lupin which jumped 3 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma.

related news

Infra stocks along with selective IT names are trading in the red led by IRB Infra, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Communications, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Communications and Interglobe Aviation.

From the IT space, the top losers are Tata Consultancy Services which shed 1 percent followed by Infibeam Avenues and Birlasoft.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Capital, DHFL, Rajesh Exports, Reliance Infra and ABB while the top losers are Edelweiss Financial Services, Sun TV and Mphasis.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Neuland Labs which spiked 11 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 15.95 times. The other gainers are Jet Airways which jumped 10 percent followed by JP Power. The top losers are 5paisa, ZF Steering and Shivam Auto.

India VIX spiked 2.95 percent at 24.76 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ONGC, Sun Pharma and YES Bank while GAIL India, NTPC, BPCL, Power Grid and Indian Oil Corporation are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PC Jeweller, YES Bank and HDFC Bank.

Bata India, DCB Bank, MT Educare and Balaxi Ventures hit 52-week high on NSE while IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Petron Engineering, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Shipping Corporation Of India and Bharat Wire hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 892 stocks advanced and 774 declined while 430 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,174 stocks advanced, 1,072 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Satyajit Ray 27th Death Anniversary: From Christopher Nolan to Martin ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Believes Japan and Germany Share a ...

Apple Spent Over $30 Million on Amazon Cloud in Q1 2019

Man Dies in Kerala After Seeing His Name Missing from Voters List

57-year-old Woman Arrested for Killing Journalist in Northern Ireland

I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender ...

Office Workers Who Sit a Lot Need to Exercise

Tejas Networks Shares Trim Gains After Rising Over 10% on Strong Resul ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know The Key Contestants In Fray For The Thi ...

Revisit These Satyajit Ray Masterpieces on His Death Anniversary

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty tests 11,600; banks pare gai ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

Lok Sabha election: Amidst Madhya Pradesh's Hindutva din, development ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.