D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by PNB; Jet Airways spikes 10%, Bata hits new 52-week high

Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note with Nifty up 21 points, trading at 11,615, while the Sensex is trading in the green, up 85 points and is trading at 38,730.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, led by Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and State Bank of India.

Zee Entertainment extended gains, up close to 5 percent followed by Zee Media, INOX Leisure, UFO Moviez and Hathway Cable as Nifty Media traded in the green.

Pharma stocks continue to trade in the green led by Lupin which jumped 3 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma.

Infra stocks along with selective IT names are trading in the red led by IRB Infra, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Communications, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Communications and Interglobe Aviation.

From the IT space, the top losers are Tata Consultancy Services which shed 1 percent followed by Infibeam Avenues and Birlasoft.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Capital, DHFL, Rajesh Exports, Reliance Infra and ABB while the top losers are Edelweiss Financial Services, Sun TV and Mphasis.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Neuland Labs which spiked 11 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 15.95 times. The other gainers are Jet Airways which jumped 10 percent followed by JP Power. The top losers are 5paisa, ZF Steering and Shivam Auto.

India VIX spiked 2.95 percent at 24.76 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ONGC, Sun Pharma and YES Bank while GAIL India, NTPC, BPCL, Power Grid and Indian Oil Corporation are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PC Jeweller, YES Bank and HDFC Bank.

Bata India, DCB Bank, MT Educare and Balaxi Ventures hit 52-week high on NSE while IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Petron Engineering, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Shipping Corporation Of India and Bharat Wire hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 892 stocks advanced and 774 declined while 430 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,174 stocks advanced, 1,072 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.