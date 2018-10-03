D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by PNB; Eicher Motors hits new 52-week low, TCS sheds 2%

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 41 points and is trading at 10,966 while the Sensex is trading lower by 116 points at 36,410.

At 12:15 hrs, the Nifty auto index is down 1.5 percent dragged by Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres.

IT stocks are also weak as Tata Consultancy Services which is down 2.5 percent followed by Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies. However, Infibeam Avenue is spiked 12 percent.

Nifty PSU bank is up 1 percent led by Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank and State Bank of India.

From the BSE midcap space, Edelweiss Financial Services jumped 5 percent followed by Wockhardt while IIFL Holdings is down 6 percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering along with IL&FS Transport zoomed close to 20 percent followed by Trigyn Technologies.

The top NSE gainers include names like YES Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Hindalco Industries.

The top NSE losers are Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, M&M, UPL and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and Dewan Housing Finance.

Tech Mahindra and Monnet Ispat are few of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 177 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bombay Dyeing, Eicher Motors, Future Retail, Indiabulls Real Estate, Gammon Infra, Bharti Infratel and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1162 stocks advancing, 547 declining and 352 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1487 stocks advanced, 906 declined and 109 remained unchanged.