D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by IDBI Bank; Axis Bank hits fresh 52-week high, realty stocks drag

The Indian benchmark indices this Thursday afternoon managed to regain some lost grounds are trading marginally in the red with the Nifty down 7 points at 11, 427 while the Sensex shed 25 points and is trading at 37,826.

The metal index is down 1.5 percent dragged by Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, SAIL and JSW Steel. Vedanta is also trading lower by 2.5 percent.

Nifty media is also trading lower by 1 percent with loses from Hathway Cable, DEN Networks, EROS International, INOX Leisure, PVR and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

From the real estate space, HDIL zoomed 13 percent while on the other hand, stocks like Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty are trading lower.

Nifty PSU bank is up 1 percent led by IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Grasim Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The top losers include Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top BSE gainers are HDIL, Sonata Software, Tamil Nadu Newsprint, HCC and Vakrangee.

The top losers include names like Reliance Naval, Sobha, Rajesh Exports, Indiabulls Real Estate and SREI Infra.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Dabur India, Havells India, Infosys, Jubilant Foodworks, Sun Pharma and United Breweries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

On the other hand, 49 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low which are eClerx Services, Lanco Infra, SREI Infra, Tata Motors and Videocon Industries.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 815 stocks advancing, 874 declining and 382 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1233 stocks advanced, 1200 declined and 134 remained unchanged.