D-Street Buzz: PSU Banks gain led by BoB, PNB; IOC jumps 5%, midcaps advance

Indian stock market has made a complete U-turn with benchmark indices including the Sensex added over 100 points after being down in the morning session. Nifty50 is up 35 points and is trading at 11,121 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank added close to 2 percent led by Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank which jumped over 3 percent each followed by State Bank of India, Union Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

Metal stocks are also shining, the top gainers being Jindal Steel & Power which is up 3 percent followed by Tata Steel, NALCO, SAIL, Coal India, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Lupin.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are IDFC First Bank which jumped 5 percent followed by TVS Motor, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, GMR Infra, Cholamandalam Investment and Amara Raja Batteries while the top losers are GE T&D, KIOCL, Bajaj Holdings, Biocon and Godrej Industries.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Triveni Turbine, Marksans Pharma, Kirloskar Brothers, HCL Infosystems and HCG while the top losers are Coffee Day, Sical, HUBtown and Sadbhav Engineering.

India VIX is down 1.10 percent and is trading at 13.46 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Hero Moto, Indian Oil Corporation and UPL while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel and Titan Company.

The most active stocks are Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank.

748 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Coffee Day Enterprises, Sical Logistics, Godrej Industries, Shoppers Stop, Biocon, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Corp, Tech Mahindra, Castrol India, Ajanta Pharma, Britannia Industries, Ceat, Indian Bank, L&T Fin Holdings, Glenmark Pharma, IDBI Bank, Wockhardt, Escorts, Mahindra & Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma among others.

786 stocks advanced and 959 declined while 348 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1015 stocks advanced, 1371 declined and 121 remained unchanged.