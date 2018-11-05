App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by Bank of Baroda; PC Jeweller spikes 8%, oil & gas drags

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 811 stocks advancing and 744 declining while 479 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 841 stocks advanced, 638 declined and 85 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with the Nifty50 shedding 32 points, trading at 10,521 while the Sensex is down 123 points at 34,888.

Nifty energy is down 1 percent dragged by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

Auto stocks are also down with loses from Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto.

Bank Nifty is weak as ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank traded lower.

From the PSU banking space, State Bank of India, OBC, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda are the top gainers.

Realty stocks are trading in the green Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, DLF and Phoenix Mills.

Nifty IT is up half a percent led by Infibeam which jumped 7 percent followed by Tech Mahindra, KPIT Tech, Mindtree and Tata Elxsi.

The top gainers from NSE include Tech Mahindra, ONGC, HCL Tech, Axis Bank and GAIL India.

The top losers include IOC, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and HPCL.

The most active stocks are Axis Bank, PC Jeweller, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and ONGC.

The top BSE midcap gainers include Dewan Housing Finance, Adani Transmission and Amara Raja Batteries while the top smallcap losers include Sun TV, Balkrishna Industries and Tata Chemicals.

The top smallcap gainers include TCPL Packaging, Jay Bharat Maruti and UCO Bank. The losers include Som Distilleries and V2 Retail.

27 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Pincon Spirit, Sharda Cropchem, SRS, V2 Retail and Vakrangee among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here

 
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 09:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

