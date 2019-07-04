D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by Bank of Baroda; Bharti Airtel up 2%, Titan drags

Ahead of the Union Budget, which is to be presented on July 5, the Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 35 points at 11,951 while the Sensex gained 93 points and is trading at 39,933 level.

Nifty PSU Bank is up close to 2 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Oberoi Realty which jumped over 3 percent followed by Prestige Estates, Sobha, Godrej Properties and DLF.

From the media space, the top gainers are Dish TV which jumped 5 percent followed by Network18, Zee Media and Zee Entertainment.

However, Nifty Metal is trading in the red dragged by Tata Steel which is down 2 percent followed by MOIL, Hindustan Zinc and SAIL.

India VIX is down 2.04 percent and is trading at 13.42 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include UPL and Bharti Airtel which are up 3 percent each followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are Titan Company, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndiaMart, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and Piramal Enterprises.

State Bank of India and Siemens have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

On the other hand, 114 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including MT Educare, Quess Corp, Eros International Media, Tata Sponge Iron, Burnpur Cement, PC Jeweller and Mangalam Timber among others.

946 stocks advanced and 712 declined while 425 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1152 stocks advanced, 885 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

