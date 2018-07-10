D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by Bank of Baroda; Asian Paints hits new 52-week high, RIL up 2%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty adding 75 points and is trading above 10,928 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 255 points at 36,190.

Nifty energy is up over 1 percent as Reliance Industries jumped over 2 percent in the afternoon trade.

IT stocks are also buzzing led by HCL Technologies, KPIT Tech, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Infosys among others.

From the metal space, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel are up over 2 percent each.

Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki have added 1-2 percent in the afternoon trade as the auto index trades in the green. The other gainers include Exide Industries, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green with HDFC Bank up close to 1 percent while ICICI Bank added 1.5 percent. IDFC Bank and Yes Bank are the other gainers.

Nifty PSU banks has also added over a percent led by Bank of Baroda which jumped 2 percent followed by Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

Nifty realty is the outperforming sector which is up close to 2 percent led by stocks like DLF which jumped over 3.5 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Unitech, Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates among others.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Wipro which added over 2 percent each.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are HDFC Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries, Shriram Transport Finance and Yes Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Trident which zoomed over 11 percent while Sadbhav Engineering, NIIT, Shriram Transport and Praj Industries are the other gainers.

Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Exide Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Elxsi are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 46 stocks have hit new 52-week low including DEN Networks, Punj Lloyd, Hindustan Astronautics and Indian Overseas Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1252 stocks advancing, 419 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1612 stocks advanced, 732 declined and 129 remained unchanged.

