D-Street Buzz: PSU banks fall with SBI down 2%; HCL Tech top gainer, Bajaj Finance falls 3%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,466, down 122 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 382 points at 38,006.

At 12:45 hrs, PSU banks are the biggest drag to the market, down over 2 percent led by State Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

The auto index is down 1 percent with loses from Bharat Forge, Bosch, Exide Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems and MRF.

The Nifty energy index is down close to 2 percent dragged by Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation which are trading lower by over 1 percent each. Heavy weight Reliance Industries is also trading on a weak note and is down 1.5 percent.

FMCG stocks are also down dragged by Dabur India, Britannia Industries, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, United Breweries and United Spirits.

Realty stocks are also in the red as DLF shed 2 percent followed by HDIL, Sobha and Unitech.

From the BSE smallcap space, Flexituff International jumped 10 percent followed by Ujjas Energy, Sanghvi Movers and Cupid among others. The top loser include IL&FS Transport which plunged 13 percent followed by IL&FS Investment and Satin Creditcare Network among others.

Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Cipla, Infosys and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, YES Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

The top losers are Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and BPCL.

Albert David, Axis Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, JSW Steel, L&T Infotech and Usha Martin are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 68 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Geojit Financial Services, GIC Housing Finance, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Lanco Infratech, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 536 stocks advancing, 1175 declining and 365 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 963 stocks advanced, 1577 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

