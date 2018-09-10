App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU banks fall with SBI down 2%; HCL Tech top gainer, Bajaj Finance falls 3%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 536 stocks advancing, 1175 declining and 365 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 963 stocks advanced, 1577 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,466, down 122 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 382 points at 38,006.

At 12:45 hrs, PSU banks are the biggest drag to the market, down over 2 percent led by State Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

The auto index is down 1 percent with loses from Bharat Forge, Bosch, Exide Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems and MRF.

The Nifty energy index is down close to 2 percent dragged by Bharat Petroleum CorporationHindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation which are trading lower by over 1 percent each. Heavy weight Reliance Industries is also trading on a weak note and is down 1.5 percent.

related news

FMCG stocks are also down dragged by Dabur India, Britannia Industries, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, United Breweries and United Spirits.

Realty stocks are also in the red as DLF shed 2 percent followed by HDIL, Sobha and Unitech.

From the BSE smallcap space, Flexituff International jumped 10 percent followed by Ujjas Energy, Sanghvi Movers and Cupid among others. The top loser include IL&FS Transport which plunged 13 percent followed by IL&FS Investment and Satin Creditcare Network among others.

Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Cipla, Infosys and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, YES Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

The top losers are Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and BPCL.

Albert David, Axis Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, JSW Steel, L&T Infotech and Usha Martin are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 68 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Geojit Financial Services, GIC Housing Finance, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Lanco Infratech, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 536 stocks advancing, 1175 declining and 365 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 963 stocks advanced, 1577 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 01:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.