Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU banks fall led by SBI; YES Bank down 4%, RIL most active

About 944 shares have advanced, 1367 shares declined, and 169 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is at the low point of the day with Sensex is down 190.69 points or 0.46 percent at 41490.85 while the Nifty shed 50.40 points at 12221.40.

Nifty PSU Bank is the underperforming sector, down close to 2 percent dragged by State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India.

The outstanding credit of PSU banks rose 1.84 percent from Rs 55.5 lakh crore in September 2018 to Rs 56.6 lakh crore in September 2019, data from RBI showed.

Nifty Energy is down a percent dragged by Reliance Industries which shed 2 percent followed by Adani Transmission, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and GAIL India.

The top losers from the BSE midcap space included Indiabulls Ventures, Kansai Nerolac, Indian Bank, Adani Enterprises and Union Bank of India.

The top losers from the smallcap space are Dishman Carboge, Max Ventures, Lux Industries, Multibase India and Asahi Songwon among others.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti Suzuki and BPCL while the top losers include Reliance Industries, YES Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Nestle India.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 02:57 pm

