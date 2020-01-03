D-Street Buzz: PSU banks fall led by BoB, SBI; Zee Entertainment top drag, RIL most active

The Indian stock market is trading at the low point of the day with Sensex down 202.50 points or 0.49 percent at 41424.14 while the Nifty shed 67 points and is trading at 12215.20.

Nifty PSU Bank shed 2 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank which fell 3 percent each followed by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank.

The other losers included RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

From the auto space, the top losers included Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Exide Industries and Bajaj Auto.

Defensive sectors including IT and pharma are trading in the green led by NIIT Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Cadila Healthcare.

The BSE midcap index shed half a percent dragged by LIC Housing Finance, RBL Bank, Canara Bank and PNB Housing Finance.

On the other hand, the smallcap index is flat with the top movers being Weizmann Forex, Jindal Drilling, Reliance Industrial Infra, Dishman Carboge, GP Petroleums and Shemaroo Entertainment

The top gainers from the Nifty are Sun Pharma, GAIL India, HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys. The top losers include Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel and Titan Company.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and State Bank of India.

GMR Infra, Adani Green, MCX India, Ratnamani Metal, GSPL, JK Cement and Narayana Hrudayalaya hit new 52-week high on NSE.

About 1153 shares have advanced, 1189 shares declined, and 160 shares are unchanged.