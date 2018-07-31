D-Street Buzz: PSU banks fall dragged by Bank of India, HDIL zooms 20%; Avenue Supermarts hits fresh 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading on a negative note this Tuesday afternoon with the Sensex trading lower by 65 points at 37,429 while the Nifty has shed 18 points and is trading at 11,301.

Nifty realty is the outperforming sector which added 1.5 percent led by HDIL which zoomed 20 percent while DLF added 4 percent and Brigade Enterprises spiked 7 percent. The other gainers included names like Sobha, Unitech and Oberoi Realty.

On the other hand, Nifty PSU bank is down 1.5 percent dragged by Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Interglobe Aviation and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers included names like Indiabulls Housing Finance which shed 3 percent followed by HDFC, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank and BPCL.

From the BSE midcap space, Adani Power and Emami added 4-5 percent while Max Financial, Endurance and Torrent Pharma are the other gainers.

From the BSE smallcap space, MT Educare zoomed 16 percent followed by Indo Solar which jumped 10 percent. HDIL and Rattan India Infra are the other gainers.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like HDIL, BF Utilities, Jai Corp, Avanti Feeds and IFCI.

The top losers are Redington India, Interglobe Aviation, Can Fin Homes, Idea Cellular and Bank of India.

Dabur India, Avenue Supermarts, Havells India, HEG, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 36 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra, Interglobe Aviation, Mcleod Russel and TVS Motor among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 875 stocks advancing, 823 declining and 368 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1320 stocks advanced, 1201 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.