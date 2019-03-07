App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU banks extend gains led by PNB; Axis Bank hits new 52-week high, Zee Entertainment drags

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 900 stocks advancing and 826 declining while 348 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1318 stocks advanced, 1261 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Sensex and the Nifty have managed to recover from the lows of the day with Nifty50 adding 27 points, trading at 11080 while the Sensex gained 158 points and was trading at 36,794 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by PNB, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank and Canara Bank.

From the private banking space, the top gainers were Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Selective infra stocks were buzzing in this afternoon session led by Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, NHPC, Power Grid and Vodafone Idea.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers were ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Consumer.

However IT stocks were trading in the red with loses from Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services.

From the media space, the top losers were DEN Networks, Dish TV, TV Today and Zee Entertainment.

The top gainers from NSE included Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HPCL and ITC while the top losers included Wipro, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, L&T, Axis Bank, YES Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

21 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Axis Bank, Bata India, Praj Industries, REC, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Aavas Financiers and Adani Gas.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:56 pm

