D-Street Buzz: PSU banks drag with SBI & BoB down 2%; Eicher Motors top gainer, Jet Airways tanks 6%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red this Friday morning with the Sensex down 74 points at 37,950 while the Nifty shed 21 points at 11,449.

The top sectorial loser is the PSU bank index which is down close to 2 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of India, Canara Bank and Andhra Bank.

The auto index managed to stay in the green led by Eicher Motors which jumped over 2 percent followed by Ashok Leyland and Bosch.

From the private banking space, Yes Bank is up 2 percent and IDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank are also trading in the green.

Selective media stocks are buzzing this morning led by DEN Networks which jumped 5 percent followed by Hathway Cable, Jagaran Prakashan and TV Today Network.

From the real estate space, Indiabulls Real Estate jumped 4 percent while Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills are the other gainers.

From the BSE midcap space, AU Small Finance Bank added 6 percent while Berger Paints is up 4 percent.

63 Moons Technologies from the smallcap space zoomed 13 percent followed by Xchanging India, BF Investment and DEN Networks.

Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, UPL and Asian Paints are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Jet Airways which plunged 6 percent after the company deferred its June quarter numbers. This is followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, PC Jeweller and Axis Bank.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Graphite India, Indiabulls Ventures and Sanofi India are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

Jet Airways, Lanco Infratech and Videocon Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week low in the morning trade.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 811 stocks advancing, 763 declining and 482 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 933 stocks advanced, 857 declined and 87 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.