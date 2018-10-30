D- Street Buzz: PSU banks continue to rally led by SBI; Motherson Sumi jumps 6%, oil & gas stocks drag

The Indian stock market is trading on a subdued note in this morning session with the Nifty50 up 2 points, trading at 10,253 while the Sensex is down 11 points at 33,056.

PSU banks are rallying with the index up 2 percent led by State Bank of India, Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Brigade Enterprises.

Auto stocks are also up with gains from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Nifty energy is however down 1 percent dragged by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are V Mart Retail, Globus Spirits and Dhampur Sugar while Supreme Petrochem and Chennai Petro are the top losers.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include DHFL, Edelweiss Financial and Indian Bank. The top losers are MRPL, TVS Motor and Mphasis.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, GAIL India, State Bank of India, Grasim Indstries and Indiabulls Housing Finance .

The top losers include HPCL, BPCL, IOC, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank and State Bank of India.

Divis Labs is one of the few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 43 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bombay Rayon Fashions, Intrasoft Technologies and Sagar Cements among others.

