D-Street Buzz: PSU banks continue to drag led by SBI; YES Bank jumps 9%, media stocks gain

The benchmark indices have recovered a tad bit after the market crashed in the morning session on the back of weak global cues and with the rupee hitting new record low against the dollar.

The Nifty50 is down 210 points, trading at 10,249 while the Sensex has plunged over 702 points at 34,058.

Nifty PSU bank continues to remain the biggest underperformer, down close to 5 percent dragged by State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Nifty media is outperforming, up half a percent led by Zee Entertainment, Zee Media, Hathway Cable, INOX Leisure and DEN Networks.

IT stocks are also in the red despite rupee at record lows dragged by TCS, Infibeam, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, KPIT Tech, Wipro, Mindtree and HCL Tech.

Nifty realty shed over 3 percent led by Prestige Estates, Unitech, Godrej Properties, Brigade Enterprises, DLF and Oberoi Realty. However Sobha jumped over 3 percent.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries is down 1 percent, however, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India and ONGC are trading in the green.

Nifty metal has also shed over 3 percent with loses from JSPL, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL among others.

From the BSE midcap space, MRPL, DHFL, Adani Power, Emami and Edelweiss Financial are the top gainers while JSPL, Bharat Forge, Central Bank of India and IIFL Holdings are the top losers.

From the BSE smallcap space, the gainers include RSWM zoomed 16 percent followed by Goa Carbon and HEG.

The top losers include Capital Trust, Ashima, Adhunik Industries and Infibeam among others.

The top NSE gainers include only YES Bank which spiked 9 percent followed by HPCL, Zee Entertainment, ONGC and IOC.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, SBI, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, DHFL, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank and SBI.

231 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, Castrol, CG Power, GIC Housing Finance, Hindustan Aeronautics, HUDCO, Jubilant Life Sciences, KEC International, Marico, Motherson Sumi Systems, PNB Housing Finance, NBCC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Sobha, Titagarh Wagons and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 409 stocks advancing, 1265 declining and 379 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 626 stocks advanced, 1645 declined and 117 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.