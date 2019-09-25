D-Street Buzz: PSU banks, autos bleed - SBI, Tata Motors tank 6% each; Power Grid rallies

Benchmark indices are trading deep into the red with Nifty50 down 162 points and was trading at 11,426 level while the Sensex tanked 555 points and is trading at 38,541 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank tanked over 5 percent dragged by State Bank of India which plunged over 6 percent followed by Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank.

Sectors which shed over 3 percent included Metal, Auto and the real estate space.

From the metal space, the top losers were JSPL, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, Vedanta, SAIL and NALCO.

The top losers from the auto space included Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor Company and Mahindra & Mahindra.

DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Oberoi Realty among others.

India VIX is down 3.41 percent and is trading at 16.16 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Power Grid, NTPC, TCS, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers are Tata Motors, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks were HDFC, SBI, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki and Zee Entertainment.

Among the Nifty50 names, 10 stocks advanced while 40 declined.

Fine Organic Industries, Container Corp, PI Industries, Balrampur Chini, Adani Power, City Union Bank and Can Fin Homes have hit new 52-week high on NSE.