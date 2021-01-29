MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

D-Street Buzz | PSU bank stocks jump as Economic Survey highlights need of adequate capitalisation

The Economic Survey 2021, released on January 29 ahead of Budget 2021, has called for adequate capitalisation of public sector banks.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST

Most the public sector banking stocks witnessed strong gains after the Economic Survey 2021 advocated in the favour of adequate capitalisation of public sector banks.

The Economic Survey 2021, released on January 29 ahead of Budget 2021, has called for adequate capitalisation of public sector banks. If capital is not provided, lenders may resort to risk-shifting, it said. In turn, impacting the real economic recovery.

“Under-capitalised banks may again resort to risk-shifting and zombie lending, thereby severely exacerbating the problem. The adverse impact could then spill over to the real economy through good borrowers and projects being denied credit. The resultant drop in the investment rate of the economy could then lead to the slowdown of economic growth,” the Survey said.

This warning is significant since the credit growth has plunged to record low levels in the recent months on account of a range of factors including general economic slowdown and muted demand. Also, banks have been high risk-averse to lend to smaller firms due to high-risk perception.

Shares of Canara Bank, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank jumped up to 5 percent.

Close
At 1455 hours, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 3.18 percent will all components in the green. Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices rose over 2 percent each.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #markets #Nifty PSU Bank #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 29, 2021 03:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.