D-Street Buzz | PSU bank stocks jump as Economic Survey highlights need of adequate capitalisation

Most the public sector banking stocks witnessed strong gains after the Economic Survey 2021 advocated in the favour of adequate capitalisation of public sector banks.

The Economic Survey 2021, released on January 29 ahead of Budget 2021, has called for adequate capitalisation of public sector banks. If capital is not provided, lenders may resort to risk-shifting, it said. In turn, impacting the real economic recovery.

“Under-capitalised banks may again resort to risk-shifting and zombie lending, thereby severely exacerbating the problem. The adverse impact could then spill over to the real economy through good borrowers and projects being denied credit. The resultant drop in the investment rate of the economy could then lead to the slowdown of economic growth,” the Survey said.

This warning is significant since the credit growth has plunged to record low levels in the recent months on account of a range of factors including general economic slowdown and muted demand. Also, banks have been high risk-averse to lend to smaller firms due to high-risk perception.

Shares of Canara Bank, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank jumped up to 5 percent.

At 1455 hours, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 3.18 percent will all components in the green. Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices rose over 2 percent each.