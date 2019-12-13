D-Street Buzz: PSU Bank, metal stocks shine led by SBI, Vedanta; Tata Motors up 3%, pharma drags

The Indian stock market is trading on a handsome note with Sensex jumping 307.99 points or 0.76 percent at 40889.70 while the Nifty gained 74.70 points and is trading at 12046.50.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, up 2 percent following news that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years.

The top gainers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, NALCO, SAIL, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc.

PSU Banks are also buzzing led by Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

Nifty Auto added a percent led by Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company.

Shares of Tata Motors gained for third consecutive session, rising 6 percent intraday on December 13 amid hope that Brexit deal could happen by January 2020 as exit poll suggested that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to win the UK election comfortably.

Share prices of airline companies including Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways, and SpiceJet gained 1 to 4 percent in the morning trade on December 13, a day after data showed an increase in domestic passenger traffic in the previous month.

However, the Pharma index shed half a percent dragged by Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Glenmark Pharma.

Despite the stock taking a hit, global reserach firm Credit Suisse has an outperform call on Dr Reddy's Labs with target at Rs 3,055 per share. It is of the view that large market size still makes it attractive for the later generic entrants.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Vedanta, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries and YES Bank while the top losers include Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, TCS, YES Bank and State Bank of India..

About 1305 shares have advanced, 714 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.