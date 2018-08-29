D-Street Buzz: PSU Bank, metal stocks gain led by Union Bank & JSPL; RIL most active, IT drags

The India benchmark indices are trading flat this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 trading 5 points on the negative side at 11,733 while the Sensex is up 9 points at 38,906.

The PSU bank index is up half a percent led by stocks like Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India which added 1 percent each. State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank also managed to add half a percent each.

Individual metal stocks are buzzing in the morning session led by Jindal Steel and Power, NALCO and Vedanta among others.

Oil & gas stocks are also up with GAIL India and BPCL gaining 1 percent followed by ONGC, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation and HPCL.

Tech Mahindra which is trading lower by close to 2 percent followed by Infosys, Mindtree and Tata Elxsi are the top IT losers.

Vedanta, GAIL India, Sun Pharma, BPCL and ONGC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, YES Bank, JSW Steel and Axis Bank.

The top losers include Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UltraTech Cement and HCL Tech.

The top BSE gainers are Kirloskar Oil Engines which jumped 9 percent followed by IL&FS Transport, Trident, TTK Prestige and Indiabulls Real Estate.

The top losers are Kwality, Sadbhav Engineering, Reliance Communications, L&T Infotech and Chambal Fertilizers.

From the BSE smallcap space, Punjab & Sind Bank spiked 13 percent followed by Jayshree Tea, CGCL and PNB Gilts among others.

26 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Axis Bank, Bata India, Havells India, JSW Steel, Pfizer, RBL Bank and Transport Corporation of India among others.

On the other hand, 37 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BGR Energy, eClerx Services, Gammon Infra, Unitech, Videocon Industries and Camlin Fine Sciences among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 910 stocks advancing, 659 declining and 490 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1091 stocks advanced, 682 declined and 86 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.