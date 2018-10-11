D-Street Buzz: PSU bank, IT stocks fall the most led by SBI, Infibeam; RIL recovers, HEG zooms 14%

The benchmark indices have recovered from the low point of the day after the market crashed in the morning session on the back of weak global cues and with the rupee hitting new record low against the dollar.

The Nifty50 is trading down 183 points, trading at 10,276 while the Sensex has plunged over 599 points at 34,161.

Nifty PSU bank remains the biggest contributor to the market fall, down over 5 percent dragged by State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Nifty energy on the other hand is outperforming, up 1 percent led by HPCL, BPCL, IOC, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Nifty media is outperforming, up half a percent led by Zee Entertainment, Zee Media, Hathway Cable, INOX Leisure and DEN Networks.

IT stocks are also in the red despite rupee at record lows dragged by TCS, Infibeam, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, KPIT Tech, Wipro, Mindtree and HCL Tech.

Nifty metal has also shed close to 3 percent with loses from JSPL, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL among others.

From the BSE midcap space, MRPL, TI Financial Holdings, Indian Hotels, Colgate Palmolive, Castrol and Emami are the top gainers while JSPL, Bharat Forge, M&M Financial Services and IIFL Holdings are the top losers.

From the BSE smallcap space, the gainers include HEG which zoomed 14 percent followed by Goa Carbon.

The top losers include Capital Trust, Veto Switchgears and Cables and Infibeam among others.

The top NSE gainers include only HPCL, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and YES Bank.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, DHFL, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank and SBI.

242 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, Castrol, CG Power, GIC Housing Finance, Hindustan Aeronautics, HUDCO, Jubilant Life Sciences, KEC International, Marico, Motherson Sumi Systems, PNB Housing Finance, NBCC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Sobha, Titagarh Wagons and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 475 stocks advancing, 1227 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 786 stocks advanced, 1688 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.