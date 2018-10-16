App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU bank continue to gain led by BoB; pharma, FMCG stocks drag

From the metal space, APL Apollo, Welspun Corp, NALCO, MOIL, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc and Coal India are the top gainers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The benchmark indices are trading higher but off day's high in the Tuesday afternoon With Sensex gained over 200 points, while Nifty trading above 10,550 mark.

Among the sector barring pharma and FMCG all other sectoral indices are trading with up to 1.5 percent gain led by Nifty PSU banks.

In the FMCG pack United Spirits, ITC, United Breweries, Tata Global Beverage and Godrej Industries are the major losers, while Dabur India, Godrej Consumer and Jubilant Foodworks are trading higher.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro are the positive contributors to the Sensex.

Midcap and smallcap are continue to outperform the major indices. Among the midcap, Adani Power, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Holdings, Bank of India, Berger Paints are trading with upto 3 percent gain.

In the smallcap space, Accelya Kale, Aegis Logistics, Asahi India, Balaji Amines, Bank of Maharashtra, BGR Energy, BL Kashyap are the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddys Lab, Biocon and Torrent Pharma are the top losers in the pharma space.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1276 stocks advancing, 420 declining and 362 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1674 stocks advanced, 720 declined and 147 remained unchanged.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 12:35 pm

