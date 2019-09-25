D-Street Buzz: PSU Bank, auto tank 2-3% dragged by SBI, Tata Motors; TCS gains, HDFC most active

Benchmark indices are down over a percent each following US President Donald Trump impeachment fears. Nifty50 fell 115 points and was trading at 11,472 level while the Sensex tanked 402 points and is trading at 38,695 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank along with the auto index was down 2-3 percent.

From the PSU Banking space, the top losers included State Bank of India which tanked over 4 percent followed by Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

The top losers from the auto space included Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland which shed over 4 percent each followed by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi Systems, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Nifty Metal shed 2 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, NMDC, NALCO and Hindustan Copper.

Nifty Energy gained over half a percent led by Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC.

IT stocks are also buzzing led by Tata Consultancy Services which jumped close to 2 percent followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services.

India VIX is down 3.53 percent and is trading at 16.14.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Power Grid, NTPC, TCS, Zee Entertainment and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers are Tata Motors, SBI, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC.

The most active stocks were HDFC, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment, and Axis Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 11 stocks advanced while 39 declined.

Fine Organic Industries, Balrampur Chini, Adani Power, City Union Bank and Can Fin Homes have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

81 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Cipla and Glenmark Pharma among others.