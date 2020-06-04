App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz | Private bank stocks tumble; IndusInd, Kotak, Axis Bank fall 3%; PSBs buck the trend

Among the PSU banks, shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Punjab National Bank surged up to 9 percent. Shares of State Bank of India traded with minor losses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of most banking companies, especially private sector ones, traded with losses in the intraday trade on June 4.

The Nifty Bank index was 2.22 percent down at 20,475 around 13:55 hours, with 10 stocks in the red and two in the green.

Nifty Private Bank index was 2.61 percent down at 11,184.90 with all stocks in the red at that time. However, the Nifty PSU Bank index was 1.79 percent up at 1,307.40 with 10 stocks in the green and 2 in the red at that time.

Close

Shares of RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank cracked up to 6 percent, while those of IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank was down up to 4 percent. Shares of heavyweights, such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were down about 2 percent.

related news

Capture

Among the PSU banks, shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Punjab National Bank surged up to 9 percent. Shares of State Bank of India traded with minor losses.

"Banks and financial institutions are mere intermediaries between depositors and borrowers. There are withering criticism and protests that banks have to face when there is mere talk of delay or default in payments to its depositors. If paying depositors on time and in full is the holiest of a holy cow in India then all the stakeholders better appreciate that the other end of the contractual obligation i.e. banks receiving their dues from borrowers on time and in full has to be fulfilled or else the system will weaken considerably and eventually collapse," said Ajay Bodke, CEO (PMS), Prabhudas Lilladher.

"Living in a utopian world and delivering moral sermons without being sensitive to the plight of depositors by insisting on waiver of borrowers' contractual obligations is bound to cause irreparable harm to the banking sector and the Indian economy," Bodke said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

World food price index hits 17-month low in May: United Nations

World food price index hits 17-month low in May: United Nations

Starved for funds, startups register as MSMEs for government support: Report

Starved for funds, startups register as MSMEs for government support: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.