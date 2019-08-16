D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks slip led by Glenmark; Indiabulls Housing falls 7%, Tata Motors drags

Indian benchmark indices are under pressure in this Friday morning session with Nifty50 down 30 points to 10,998 while the Sensex shed 82 points to 37,227.

Nifty Metal is down 1.5 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, Hindustan Copper, NMDC, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Divis Labs.

IDBI Bank is down over 8 percent followed by Indian Bank, Central Bank of India and Syndicate Bank are the top losers from the PSU Banking space.

India VIX is up 2.02 percent and is trading at 16.69.

The top Nifty50 gainers include UPL, GAIL India, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance and Grasim Industries while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Tata Motors and BPCL.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services.

190 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including IDBI Bank, Glenmark Pharma, V Mart Retail, Cyient, GSFC, Hinduatan Zinc, Britania Industries, Tata Power and BHEL among others.

646 stocks advanced and 1013 declined while 430 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 809 stocks advanced, 1176 declined and 98 remained unchanged.