D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks rally with Divis Labs up 12%; ICICI Bank spikes 6%, RIL gains

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 up 31 points, trading at 10,061 while the Sensex is up 103 points at 33,452.

Nifty pharma is the outperforming sector, up over 2.5 percent led by Divis Labs which zoomed 12 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

PSU banks are also up led by State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

Nifty auto gained 1 percent as stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bosch, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor traded higher.

Selective oil & gas stocks are trading in the green with ONGC up half a percent while Reliance Industries is up 1 percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Akshar Chem India, Renaissance Jewellery and Raymond while HT Media is the top loser.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Divis Labs, Adani Transmission, Wockhardt and Torrent Pharma. The top losers are Shriram Transport Finance, Adani Power and Mphasis.

The top gainers from NSE include ICICI Bank which spiked 6 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The top losers include IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel and HDFC.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, Divis Labs, YES Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries.

Divis Labs is one of the few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 78 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech, 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, HT Media, IndusInd Bank, Infibeam Avenues, Jaiprakash Associates, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Communications, Tata Motors and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1049 stocks advancing, 490 declining and 506 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1056 stocks advanced, 519 declined and 79 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

