D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks rally led by Sun Pharma; TCS slips 2%, Titan tanks

Benchmark indices are trading mixed and is off the low point of the day with Nifty down 3 points and is trading at 11,555 level while the Sensex is up 19 points and is trading at 38,739 level.

Nifty IT is down close to a percent ahead of heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services' June quarter earnings. The top losers are TCS which is down over 2 percent followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and Infosys.

Selective FMCG stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are United Spirits, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks and United Breweries.

However, Nifty Pharma is outperforming, up over 2 percent led by Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Piramal Enterprises, Divis Labs, Cipla and Cadila Healthcare.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, HPCL, ONGC and BPCL.

India VIX is down 1.37 percent and is trading at 13.66 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance which jumped 5 percent followed by Sun Pharma, IOC, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries while the top losers are Titan Company which tanked 12 percent followed by UPL, Asian Paints, TCS and HDFC.

The most active stocks are Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

Stocks to hit new 52-week high on BSE include Refex Industries and Varun Beverages among others.

On the other hand, 207 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Rushil Decor, G M Breweries, McNally Bharat, SITI Networks, Man Industries, Sundram Fasteners, eClerx Services, Ballarpur Industries, Gravita India, Chennai Petro, Minda Corp, GSK Pharma, Mindtree, Sun TV and Castrol India among others.

854 stocks advanced and 793 declined while 428 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1056 stocks advanced, 1006 declined and 101 remained unchanged.