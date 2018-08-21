D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks rally led by Glenmark Pharma; Tech Mahindra jumps 3%, HDIL falls

The Indian benchmark indices have bounced back this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty up 21 points and trading at 11,573. The Sensex on the other hand is up 37 points and is trading at 38,315.

Nifty pharma is up over 1.5 percent led by Piramal Enterprises and Glenmark Pharma which are up 3-4 percent followed by Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs and Lupin.

Nifty IT is up 1 percent led by Tech Mahindra which jumped 3 percent followed by Wipro, HCL Tech and KPIT Tech.

Nifty energy also added half a percent with gains from Reliance Industries which added 1 percent in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, realty stocks are trading lower dragged by DLF, HDIL, Unitech and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Tech Mahindra, UPL, Coal India, Grasim Industries and Lupin are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys and Tata Motors.

The top losers are Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, HPCL and IndusInd Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Kajaria Ceramics which jumped over 10 percent while CESC, KRBL, Firstsource Solutions and Torrent Power are the other gainers.

The top losers include names like Tata Steel, HDIL, DLF, Redington India and Mahanagar Gas.

40 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Bata India, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Havells India, Divis Labs, ITC, GSK Consumer, NIIT Tech, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries and Varun Beverages.

On the other hand 46 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, South Indian Bank, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 870 stocks advancing, 853 declining and 351 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1334 stocks advanced, 1329 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.