D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led Dr Reddy's Labs; Axis Bank jumps 2%, Asian Paints hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Monday morning with the Nifty adding 55 points and is trading at 10,828 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 178 points at 35,836.

Nifty pharma is up over 1 percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Metal stocks are also shining this morning led by MOIL which jumped 5 percent while Jindal Steel & Power is up 2.5 percent. The other gainers include Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Nalco, SAIL and Tata Steel among others.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank added close to 2 percent followed by Yes Bank, South Indian Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank.

Individual IT names are also buzzing led by KPIT Tech, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Oracle Financial Services.

Nifty energy is up over half a percent led by HPCL which jumped over 2 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and ONGC.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank, HPCL, HCL Tech and Vedanta which added 2 percent each.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Tata Consultancy Services, down 1 percent while Just Dial is up over 4 percent. The other active stocks include names like Titan Company, Tata Steel and Ashok Leyland.

The top NSE losers included TCS, UltraTech Cement, Titan Company, HDFC and Coal India, each shedding 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Indocount Industries which jumped over 8 percent followed by Time Technoplast, MOIL, DB Corp and Gujarat Pipavav Port.

The top losers included Kwality, Hathway Cable, INOX Wind, Vakrangee and Balkrishna Industries.

Alok Industries, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Page Industries, Tata Elxsi and V-Mart Retail are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 60 stocks have hit new 52-week low including DEN Networks, Gammon India, Hathway Cable and Kwality among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1209 stocks advancing, 413 declining and 445 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1455 stocks advanced, 612 declined and 88 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.