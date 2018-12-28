D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Sun Pharma; Titan spikes 4%, RIL most active

The Indian benchmark indices continued to hold steady with the Nifty50 jumping 100 points, trading at 10,879 while the Sensex zoomed 343 points and was trading at 36,148.

Nifty Pharma added over 1.5 percent led by gains from Sun Pharma which spiked close to 4 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Piramal Enterprises and Cadila Healthcare.

From the media space, the top gainers were Network 18 which jumped 5 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Sun TV Network, International EROS and DB Corp.

Midcap stocks were also buzzing led by NBCC, PAGE Industries, Power Finance, REC, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge, Godrej Industries, JSPL, Jubilant Foodworks and Muthoot Finance among others.

The top gainers from NSE include Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, IOC, Titan Company and YES Bank while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Titan Company, YES Bank, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma.

Bata India, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Proseed India and SPL Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE in this afternoon session.

43 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adhunik Metaliks, California Software, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Ortel Communications, Shilpi Cable and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1151 stocks advancing and 520 declining while 392 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1551 stocks advanced, 945 declined and 152 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.