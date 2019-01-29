D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Real Estate tanks 9%; YES Bank falls

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the early afternoon loses with the Nifty50 trading lower by 57 points, trading at 10604 while the Sensex was down 191 points and was trading at 35465 mark.

Nifty midcap was trading in the green led by Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals, Bank of India, Bharat Forge, Divis Labs, Mindtree and GMR Infra.

Selective media stocks were also buzzing led by Network18 which jumped 2 percent followed by TV18 Broadcast, Zee Entertainment, Jagran Prakashan, INOX Leisure and Hathway Cable.

Nifty Pharma was also trading in the green led by Cipla, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma.

However, Nifty Energy was down over a percent dragged by GAIL India which fell 3 percent followed by HPCL, Reliance Industries and BPCL.

From the real estate space, the top losers were Indiabulls Real Estate which tanked over 9 percent followed by Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Unitech and Oberoi Realty.

The top gainers from NSE included Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers included Indiabulls Housing Finance which was down close to 7 percent followed by Eicher Motors, GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC Bank.

HDFC was down 1.5 percent after the company reported a 14 percent sequential degrowth in third quarter profit at Rs 2,114 crore.

Odisha Cement, Reliance ETF Gold BeES and International Constructions have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

247 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aban Offshore, ABG Shipyard, Andhra Cements, Avanti Feeds, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Cyient, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Eicher Motors, GM Breweries, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, IL&FS Transportation Networks, KEC International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Manpasand Beverages, Mcleod Russel, Mercator, Peninsula Land, Punj Lloyd, Sagar Cements, Sakthi Sugars, Sterlite Technologies, Ujaas Energy, Unitech and Zee Media Corporation among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 680 stocks advancing and 1001 declining while 383 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 958 stocks advanced, 1454 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

