D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Glenmark; volumes of Taj GVK, Parag Milk spike

The Indian equity market continues trading on a strong note but is off the high point of the day with Sensex up 265.19 points or 0.65 percent at 41244.81, and the Nifty gained 88.70 points at 12120.20.

Nifty Energy gained 1.5 percent led by GAIL India which jumped over 5 percent after better than expected Q3 numbers followed by NTPC, Reliance Industries, ONGC and Power Grid.

Metals along with the pharma index added a percent each. The top gainers from the metal space included JSW Steel which jumped 4 percent followed by JSPL, Hindalco Industries, MOIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Divis Labs.

However, the FMCG index slipped into the red dragged by Godrej Consumer, Colgate Palmolive, Jubilant Foodworks, Nestle India, United Spirits and Proctor & Gamble.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included Remsons Industries which zoomed 20 percent. There were pending buy orders of 2,650 shares, with no sellers available. It was trading with volumes of 12,540 shares, compared to its five day average of 796 shares, an increase of 1,474.98 percent.

New Delhi Television was quoting at Rs 33.65, up Rs 5.60, or 19.96 percent. There were pending buy orders of 17,314 shares, with no sellers available. It was trading with volumes of 10,337 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,165 shares, an increase of 787.60 percent.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts was quoting at Rs 208.50, up Rs 15.85, or 8.23 percent. It was trading with volumes of 114,646 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,198 shares, an increase of 1,749.67 percent.

Share price of Parag Milk Foods fell over 14 percent. It was trading with volumes of 1,713,504 shares, compared to its five day average of 15,882 shares, an increase of 10,689.10 percent.

India VIX shed 2.53 percent and was trading at 13.85 level.

The top gainers from Sensex are NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto while the top losers included Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Sun Pharma.

124 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Shilpa Medicare, Inox Leisure, AB Fashion, Relaxo Footwear, Galaxy Surfactants, Balkrishna Industries, Welspun Corp, Divis Laboratories, Phoenix Mills, VIP Industries, Tata Elxsi, JB Chemicals and Bajaj Finance among others.

165 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Engineers India, Parag Milk Foods, Sical Logistics, Gayatri Projects, J&K Bank, Engineers India, TCI Finance and DB Corp among others.

About 1057 shares have advanced, 1260 shares declined, and 151 shares are unchanged.

