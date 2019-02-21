D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Dr Reddy's Labs; Indiabulls Housing spikes 4%

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with the Nifty50 up 46 points, trading at 10781 while the Sensex added 130 points and was trading at 35,886 mark.

Nifty Metal was up 1 percent led by APL Apollo which jumped 5 percent followed by JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries.

Pharma stocks were also buzzing led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla.

From the midcap space, the top gainers were Reliance Nippon Life, Reliance Capital, Motilal Oswal, DHFL and Central Bank of India.

The top gainers from NSE included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries and ONGC while the top losers included Infosys, Bharti Infratel, YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Coal India.

The most active stocks were Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Tech Mahindra, Aavas Financiers, UPL and TCNS Clothing have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

91 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Apollo Micro Systems, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat State Petronet, Mercator, UFO Moviez and TVS Motor Company among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1173 stocks advancing and 529 declining while 359 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1508 stocks advanced, 984 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.