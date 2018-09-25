D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Dr Reddy's Labs; HCL Tech hits new 52-week high, DHFL tanks 20%

The Indian stock market has witnessed some handsome bounce back as the benchmark indices have regained some lost grounds this Tuesday afternoon. The Nifty50 is up 43 points and is trading at 11,o1o while the Sensex is trading higher by 176 points at 36,481.

Nifty pharma is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Glenmark Pharma.

Nifty Bank is up half a percent with gains from Axis Bank which jumped 3 percent followed by HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and YES Bank.

Nifty realty underperforming the broader market, down 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, DLF, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates.

From the BSE midcap space, M&M Financial Services is up 4.5 percent followed by Wockhardt and Oberoi Realty. The top loser is Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) which is down 18 percent followed by Indian Bank and GRUH Finance.

From the smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering zoomed 15 percent while Weizmann Forex spiked 10 percent. Ganesh Benzoplast and sugar stocks including Uttam Sugar and Avadh Sugar are the other gainers.

The top NSE gainers include names like Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Cipla.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL India, Power Grid, HPCL and BPCL.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

The top gainers from BSE are HDFC Life Insurance, Balrampur Chini, Aurobindo Pharma, M&M Financial Services and L&T Technology Services.

The top losers include names like DHFL, Can Fin Homes, Tata Steel, IFCI and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

HCL Tech, Monnet Ispat and Electrosteel Steels are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 311 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Atul Auto, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Can Fin Homes, Castrol, Eicher Motors, Engineers India, Vodafone Idea, Jet Airways, JK Tyre, OBC and Reliance Infra among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 685 stocks advancing, 1002 declining and 359 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1009 stocks advanced, 1407 declined and 137 remained unchanged.

