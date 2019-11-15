App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark; Airtel surges 8%, IOC drags

The pharma index gained 2 percent led by Glenmark Phrama, Divis Labs, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon and Piramal Enterprises.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices continues trading on a handsome note with Sensex jumping 302.96 points or 0.75 percent at 40589.44, and the Nifty is up 84.90 points or 0.72 percent at 11957.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 4 percent after Supreme Court sets aside NCLAT judgement giving upper hand to banks.

The court has held that it is the bank's decision to maximise the value of he corporate debtor and added that the CoC should also balance the interests of all stakeholders.

Close

The top gainers from the banking space included State Bank of India which jumped 5 percent followed by PNB, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

related news

The pharma index gained 2 percent led by Glenmark Phrama, Divis Labs, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon and Piramal Enterprises.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Airtel which spiked over 8 percent following a buy call from UBS while Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India, Cipla and Grasim Industries are the other gainers.

The most active stocks included Cipla, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space are Central Bank of India, Glenmark Pharma, Cholamandalam Investment, Divis Labs and Balkrishna Industries.

The top gainers from the smallcap space included Deep Industries, Nelcast, Fermenta Bio and Zee Learn.

About 1112 shares have advanced, 1269 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

CreditAccess Grameen, Navin Fluorine, SRF, Dixon Technologies, ICICI Bank, Suven Life, Bajaj Finserv, DLF and HDFC Bank have hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.