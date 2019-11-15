D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark; Airtel surges 8%, IOC drags

The Indian benchmark indices continues trading on a handsome note with Sensex jumping 302.96 points or 0.75 percent at 40589.44, and the Nifty is up 84.90 points or 0.72 percent at 11957.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 4 percent after Supreme Court sets aside NCLAT judgement giving upper hand to banks.

The court has held that it is the bank's decision to maximise the value of he corporate debtor and added that the CoC should also balance the interests of all stakeholders.

The top gainers from the banking space included State Bank of India which jumped 5 percent followed by PNB, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The pharma index gained 2 percent led by Glenmark Phrama, Divis Labs, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon and Piramal Enterprises.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Airtel which spiked over 8 percent following a buy call from UBS while Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India, Cipla and Grasim Industries are the other gainers.

The most active stocks included Cipla, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space are Central Bank of India, Glenmark Pharma, Cholamandalam Investment, Divis Labs and Balkrishna Industries.

The top gainers from the smallcap space included Deep Industries, Nelcast, Fermenta Bio and Zee Learn.

About 1112 shares have advanced, 1269 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

CreditAccess Grameen, Navin Fluorine, SRF, Dixon Technologies, ICICI Bank, Suven Life, Bajaj Finserv, DLF and HDFC Bank have hit new 52-week high on the NSE.