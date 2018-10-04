D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks fall led by Dr Reddy's Labs; IT drags with Infibeam down 17%, ICICI Bank rises

The bears continue to hold a firm grip of the Indian stock market as the Nifty50 continues to trade lower by 198 points and is trading at 10,660 while the Sensex has plunged 650 points at 35,325.

At 14:46 hrs, Nifty energy remains 4 percent down dragged by Reliance Industries which is down 6 percent followed by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

The pharma index is down 3 percent and the top losers include GSK Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma.

The midcap index shed close to 2 percent as stocks like Cholamandalam Investment, Apollo Hospitals, Berger Paints, Dewan Housing Finance, Dish TV, Jubilant Foodworks, Muthoot Finance, PAGE Industries and United Breweries traded lower.

HDFC Bank along with IndusInd Bank are down 3 percent each while Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank and Federal Bank also traded in the red. However, ICICI Bank jumped 3 percent after its MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar resigned.

Despite rupee at record low, IT stocks continue to remain weak with loses from Infibeam, KPIT Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra followed by Tata Elxsi and Infosys.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering zoomed 20 percent while Infibeam tanked 17 percent.

The top NSE gainers include names like ICICI Bank, Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement.

The top NSE losers are Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, L&T and Axis Bank.

Adani Transmission and Monnet Ispat are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday afternoon.

On the other hand, 260 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, Central Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Dish TV, DLF, Godrej Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki India, Motherson Sumi Systems, MRF and Oberoi Realty among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 417 stocks advancing, 1336 declining and 310 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 739 stocks advanced, 1843 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.