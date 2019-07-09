D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks extend gains, Bajaj twins jump 3-5%; REC tanks 15%

Benchmark indices have once again slipped into the red after trading on a positive note for a brief session. Nifty is down 14 points and is trading at 11,544 level while the Sensex shed 29 points and is trading at 38,691 level.

Nifty IT continues to drag, down a percent ahead of heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services' June quarter earnings. The top losers are TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Birlasoft.

Selective FMCG stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are United Spirits, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries, Britannia Industries and Colgate Palmolive.

However, Nifty Pharma is outperforming, up close to 3 percent led by Sun Pharma which spiked over 6 percent followed by Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Piramal Enterprises, Divis Labs, Cipla and Cadila Healthcare.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers are Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries and HPCL.

From the midcap space, Rural Electrification Corporation tanked over 15 percent followed by SRF, DHFL and Jubilant Foodworks.

India VIX is flat and is trading at 13.86 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, IOC, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are Titan Company, UPL, GAIL India, TCS and HCL Tech.

The most active stocks are Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

Stocks to hit new 52-week high on BSE include Adani Power, Just Dial, Refex Industries and Varun Beverages among others.

On the other hand, 283 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Rushil Decor, G M Breweries, McNally Bharat, SITI Networks, Man Industries, Sundram Fasteners, eClerx Services, Ballarpur Industries, Gravita India, Chennai Petro, Minda Corp, GSK Pharma, Mindtree, Sun TV and Castrol India among others.

834 stocks advanced and 883 declined while 364 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1094 stocks advanced, 1260 declined and 145 remained unchanged.