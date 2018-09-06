App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks continue to rally with Aurobindo Pharma up 8%, RIL jumps 3%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1039 stocks advancing, 677 declining and 355 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1567 stocks advanced, 1071 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

The Indian benchmark indices have bounced back this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,537, up 60 points while the Sensex is trading higher by 246 points at 38,264.

Pharma stocks continues to buzz this afternoon, led by Aurobindo Pharma which jumped 8 percent followed by Divis Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma and Lupin.

The Nifty energy index has also moved higher, up over 1.5 percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped 2.5 percent followed by HPCL, NTPC and Power Grid.

Nifty media is down close to 3 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment Enterprises , Sun TV Network, INOX Leisure, Dish TV and Hathway Cable.

From the BSE smallcap space, Centum Electronics zoomed 20 percent followed by Star Paper Mills and Nandan Denim among others.

Cipla, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Coal India are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Adani Enterprises which jumped 11 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment and HDFC.

The top BSE gainers are HUDCO, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Granules India and Aurobindo Pharma.

Alembic Pharma, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Glenmark Pharma, KPIT Technologies, Mindtree and Usha Martin are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday afternoon.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:00 pm

