D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks continue to gain with Dr Reddy's Labs up 2%; GATI zooms 9%, Tata Motors most active

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading on a negative note this Wednesday afternoon with the Sensex trading lower by 92 points at 37,514 while the Nifty has shed 17 points and is trading at 11,339.

RBI MPC has hiked repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 percent while it has maintained neutral stance.

Nifty pharma continues to outperform the broader indices, up 1.2 percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs which jumped 2.25 percent followed by Piramal Enterprises Enterprises and Lupin.

PSU banks are trading weak dragged by Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India and Allahabad Bank.

From the realty space, Godrej Properties added 4.2 percent followed by Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates.

Nifty energy is also trading higher with Reliance Industries adding half a percent while HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation are up 1-2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Coal India, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Infratel and Indian Oil Corporation.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki.

The top losers included names like Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like GATI which zoomed 9 percent followed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Hindustan Copper, IDBI and Gateway Distriparks.

The top losers are Raymond which is down 4 percent while Tata Global Beverage, Emami, IFCI and Castrol India are the other losers.

Bajaj Finserv, Bata India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Exide Industries, Havells India, IndusInd Bank, KPIT Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Reliance Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 32 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra, Mcleod Russel and Tata Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 942 stocks advancing, 776 declining and 350 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1377 stocks advanced, 1255 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.