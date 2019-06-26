D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks advance led by Sun Pharma; ICICI Bank hits new high

Benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note with Nifty up 5 points at 11,802 while the Sensex added 280 points and is trading at 39,403 level.

Nifty Pharma added over a percent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Labs.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Engineers India, GMR Infra, IRB Infra, NBCC, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Tata Power and NTPC.

Selective media stocks are trading in the green led by TV Today, Network18, TV18 Broadcast, UFO Moviez, Hathway Cable and DEN Networks.

India VIX is up 0.87 percent and is trading at 15.14 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports and ONGC while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, BPCL, Britannia Industries, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, YES Bank and State Bank of India.

SBI Life Insurance, V-Guard Industries, Power Grid, Container Corp, Torrent Power, Nestle India, PFC, REC, ICICI Bank and Voltas have hit 52-week high on BSE.

142 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eros Media, McNally Bharat, Sunil Hitech, Mangalam Drugs, Reliance Communications, Gammon Infra and Mercator among others.

999 stocks advanced and 624 declined while 458 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1151 stocks advanced, 787 declined and 105 remained unchanged.