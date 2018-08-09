App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Pharma, PSU Bank stocks gain; Selan Exploration hits 52-week high

Bajaj Finance, IPCA Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge, Nelco, Selan Exploration, VIP Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices hit record highs in opening trade on Thursday with Sensex climbed 38,000 for the first time, while Nifty50 inched towards 11,500.

Nifty Bank also hit the record high in the morning trade, led by stocks like ICICI Bank gained 4 percent, Bank of Baroda up 1.3 percent, PNB up 1.7 percent and SBI up 1.5 percent.

From oil and gas space, HPCL, BPCL, IOC, IGL, Petronet LNG and Reliance Industries were up close to 1%.

Nifty Media is up over 1 percent, outperforming all other sectorial indices led by INOX Leisure which jumped 5 percent followed by TV Today Network which added 3 percent. Hathway Cable, HT Media and PVR are the other gainers.

related news

Pharma index gained over 1 percent led by Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

Nifty PSU bank is up 1.5 percent led by Union Bank of India, gained 3.2 percent, OBC, PNB, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank are the other gainers.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cipla, SBI and Hindalco Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty.

Share price of Selan Exploration Technology gained 9.7 percent in the opening trade as investor Dolly Khanna has purchased over 1 lakh shares of the company.

Bajaj Finance, IPCA Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge, Nelco, Selan Exploration, VIP Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1008 stocks advancing, 582 declining and 469 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1221 stocks advanced, 634 declined and 64 remained unchanged.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:01 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.